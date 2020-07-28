According to him, her impeccable record is endless and her reach across various sectors is overwhelmingly impressive.

He said he "was glad when one of her sterling contributions to academia and health care as my Minister for Education sequenced the genome of the virus, which causes Coronavirus disease. I am referring to the establishment of the West African Centre for Cell Biology of Infectious Pathogens."

Speaking at an event in Accra to outdoor Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020, Mahama said Prof. Opoku Agyemang leading the transformation of the educational sector as the Minister of Education supervised the achievement of many great feats that make me proud to be working with her.

Touting the achievements of the NDC running mate, Mahama said "She converted Polytechnics into fully-fledged Technical Universities, supervised the upgrading of the Colleges of Education into tertiary institutions and led the negotiations that secured the World Bank funding for the flagship Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) that saw the major upgrading of facilities in Senior High Schools and the construction of 23 Community Day Senior High Schools.

"Furthermore, facilities in 50 less endowed Senior High Schools and 75 under-performing Senior High Schools were upgraded.

"Working with the educational unions and traditional authorities, teacher absenteeism was reduced during her tenure from 27% to 7%. Naana Jane also improved the quality of basic education which resulted in Ghana’s all-time best BECE performance, introduced the private BECE, and recruited 2,400 mathematics and science teachers as a special intervention to improve teaching and learning at the Senior Secondary level.

"She also achieved Ghana’s overall best performing WASSCE nation award by WAEC for four consecutive years when she served as Minister.

"During the period of her tenure, the Ministry of Education engaged more than 40,000 newly recruited teachers.

"As you will all recall, we abolished the quota system at the Colleges of Education, leading to an increase in enrolment from 9,000 to 15,400, creating more teaching opportunities for our youth.

"It was under Professor Opoku-Agyemang that teachers were automatically posted without National Service and Licensure Examinations."

He said the world acknowledges and equally celebrates her adding that it "is the fact that she is an achiever of unquestionable integrity, a resourceful and results-driven leader."