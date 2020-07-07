Prof Opoku-Agyeman had been selected as running mate for the NDC ticket after a meeting between the flagbearer and the National Executive Committee (NEC) at the NDC Headquarters on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Accra.

She received a unanimous endorsement from the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang regarded as a woman of integrity is the first female running mate of the two leading political parties in the country [NDC and NPP].

John Mahama with Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Mahama took to his social media handles to extol the virtues of Prof Opoku-Agyemang.

He wrote: "The National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant, and a role model".