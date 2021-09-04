Profile: Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, Ambassador of France to Ghana

● Fun facts: H.E. Anne Sophie Avé grew up in Belgium; speaks six languages: Flemish, Dutch, French, English, German and Russian

● 2005: Graduated from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA).

● 2005-2007: Served as the Head of the European and International Unit at the Directorate for maritime, river and road transports at the Ministry of Transport.

● 2007-2012: Appointed as General Delegate of Armateurs de France at the Ministry of Transport

● 2012-2015: Social Counsellor in the cabinet of Jean-Yves Le Drian (Minister of Defence).

● 2016-2018: Anne Sophie Avé was named Director of Human Resources of the Ministry of Defence.

● 2018: Appointed as the 18th French Ambassador to Ghana and first female following 17 male ambassadors, since France entered into diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957.

● November 2020: Produced and hosted Season 1 of a TV show – titled “Touch of France” (TOF).

● First ambassador in the history of ambassadors around the entire globe to do so.

● Touch of France showcases France’s system as well as what France does in Ghana.

● Guests of her TOF show have included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Abedi Pele and Marcel Desailly, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, Sarkodie, among others.

● Season 1 of the Touch of France TV show was broadcasted on GHOne and Metro TV; streamed live on GhOne’s Facebook page and available on TOF’s Youtube page.

● Estimated television views for TOF was a little over 6.14 million in total and peak turnover of over 90,000 live Facebook streams for the football episode featuring Marcel Desailly and Abedi Pele.

● April 2021: Enstooled as Queen Mother (Nkɔsoɔ hemaa) of Hani under the name Nana Benneh III back in April.

● June 2021: First French ambassador to award Ghanaians with the prestigious French National Order of Merit in a ceremony which was graced by the President of the Republic of Ghana.

● 2021: Hosted and produced Season 2 of Touch of France.

● Very close to the Ghanaian public and has the knack to learn and indulge most people in a language that they would understand.

● Once featured as a jury in a children’s cooking show – Baby Chef – and often grants interviews to bloggers.

● Co-scripted and played a role in a local TV series to caution aspiring Schengen zone travellers about fraudulent visa agencies in 2021.

● First Ambassador – be it male or female – to be featured in the Glitz Africa magazine

● Honours: Knight of the Legion of Honour and of the National Order of Merit.

● Projects HEASA has been involved in 2021:

A. Oversaw the refurbishing of Ghanaian heritage sites which include the Asante Traditional Building through the Sankofa Project.

B. PROPARCO’s “Choose Africa '' and AFIDBA programs; Noé Conservation’s ECONOBIO I and II.

C. Inauguration of French Learning at Burma Camp

D. Supported the reconstruction of the Tema sewer network.