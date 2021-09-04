● Family: Has two biological children
Profile: Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, Ambassador of France to Ghana
● Date of birth: November 10, 1968 in Fontainebleau (France)
● Fun facts: H.E. Anne Sophie Avé grew up in Belgium; speaks six languages: Flemish, Dutch, French, English, German and Russian
● 2005: Graduated from the Ecole Nationale d’Administration (ENA).
● 2005-2007: Served as the Head of the European and International Unit at the Directorate for maritime, river and road transports at the Ministry of Transport.
● 2007-2012: Appointed as General Delegate of Armateurs de France at the Ministry of Transport
● 2012-2015: Social Counsellor in the cabinet of Jean-Yves Le Drian (Minister of Defence).
● 2016-2018: Anne Sophie Avé was named Director of Human Resources of the Ministry of Defence.
● 2018: Appointed as the 18th French Ambassador to Ghana and first female following 17 male ambassadors, since France entered into diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957.
● November 2020: Produced and hosted Season 1 of a TV show – titled “Touch of France” (TOF).
● First ambassador in the history of ambassadors around the entire globe to do so.
● Touch of France showcases France’s system as well as what France does in Ghana.
● Guests of her TOF show have included President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, Abedi Pele and Marcel Desailly, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, Sarkodie, among others.
● Season 1 of the Touch of France TV show was broadcasted on GHOne and Metro TV; streamed live on GhOne’s Facebook page and available on TOF’s Youtube page.
● Estimated television views for TOF was a little over 6.14 million in total and peak turnover of over 90,000 live Facebook streams for the football episode featuring Marcel Desailly and Abedi Pele.
● April 2021: Enstooled as Queen Mother (Nkɔsoɔ hemaa) of Hani under the name Nana Benneh III back in April.
● June 2021: First French ambassador to award Ghanaians with the prestigious French National Order of Merit in a ceremony which was graced by the President of the Republic of Ghana.
● 2021: Hosted and produced Season 2 of Touch of France.
● Very close to the Ghanaian public and has the knack to learn and indulge most people in a language that they would understand.
● Once featured as a jury in a children’s cooking show – Baby Chef – and often grants interviews to bloggers.
● Co-scripted and played a role in a local TV series to caution aspiring Schengen zone travellers about fraudulent visa agencies in 2021.
● First Ambassador – be it male or female – to be featured in the Glitz Africa magazine
● Honours: Knight of the Legion of Honour and of the National Order of Merit.
● Projects HEASA has been involved in 2021:
A. Oversaw the refurbishing of Ghanaian heritage sites which include the Asante Traditional Building through the Sankofa Project.
B. PROPARCO’s “Choose Africa '' and AFIDBA programs; Noé Conservation’s ECONOBIO I and II.
C. Inauguration of French Learning at Burma Camp
D. Supported the reconstruction of the Tema sewer network.
E. Facilitated GRIDCO’s electricity exports to Burkina Faso and cooperates fully with Ghana’s Defence Ministry.
