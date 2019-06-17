The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Benjamin Komla Kpodo will face stiff oppostion from Emmanuel Kafui Dzamefe, Stanley Nelvis Glate when the party opens nominations.

Others who have declared to become the parliamentary candidate for the 2020 election are Edem Kofi Kpotosu, Lawyer Gordon Akpadi, and Eric Bene.

All the six aspirants are upbeat and are not leaving any stone unturned to win the race.

Whoever emerges the winner in the primaries of the NDC in the Volta region stands a good chance to become the Member of Parliament after the general elections as the region is a safe haven and described as the 'World Bank' of the party.

Since 1996, the NDC has won that seat six times. In 1996 it won by 74.1 per cent, 2000 by 83.3 per cent, 2004 by 84.8 per cent, 2008 by 87.0 per cent, 2012 by 88.5 per cent and 2016 by 79.48 per cent.

In the 2016 elections, the Ho Central Constituency of the NDC dropped 9,000 popular votes, winning only 53,117 votes against 62,000 in the 2012 presidential polls.