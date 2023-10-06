Rachel Appoh withdraws from NDC’s Gomoa Central race due to ill health

Describing the situation as unfortunate, Rachel Appoh stated that the decision was made following consultations with her family and healthcare providers as she has been a victim of multiple road accidents in the last ten months.

She disclosed via Facebook that in the past ten months, she had suffered three road accidents which have placed her life in a situation where an effective campaign for a re-election would negatively impact on her health.

“It saddens my heart that on the 6th of October, 2023 is the day for the opening of nominations for NDC Parliamentary Primaries in Gomoa Central Constituency and also doubles as my Birthday. I was intrigued to contest but it's unfortunate that for the past Eight (8 ) to Ten (10) months I have had three Accidents that nearly took my life. Looking at the current challenges battling my health, the Doctors advise that I cannot contest for the upcoming (primaries) elections,” she stated.

While preaching unity within the rank and file of the NDC, Rachel Appoh emphasized that wrestling power from the NPP in 2024 should be the focus and that any action that will cause disaffection in the party should be shunned.