The former MP on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) contested to represent the Northern Region on the Council of State as a youth to help address issues concerning the youth of Ghana and after the elections, Ras Mubarak could not garner a vote in the elections. He got zero.

He explained that his decision to contest was motivated by advice from leading figures in the country who suggested to him that young persons must be part of the democratic process.

After the polls, Mahamoud Tahiru Zunglana emerged winner with 23 votes while the former Stanbic boss, Alhassan Andani polled 8 votes to come second.

Below is the result of the Northern Region Council of State elections.

Chief Pishegu Alhassan Andani - 8

Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru - 23

Ras Mubarak - 0

Rashid P. Mahama - 1