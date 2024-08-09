Reinvestigate Mahama on Airbus scandal within 7 days or we’ll protest – OSP told

He warned that if the Special Prosecutor does not reopen the case within seven days, he will mobilise citizens for a mass protest to express their dissatisfaction.

“It is clear that the OSP was faced with a difficult situation very early in his tenure and made a number of mistakes and misjudgements, especially with his conclusion that Mahama wasn’t a beneficiary of the bribery money.

“This is a crucial case that cuts to the willingness and ability of the OSP to investigate and prosecute serious alleged criminality, and if the OSP is not able to do so, then citizens like my good self and the Fixing the Country Movement will be left with no other option than to embark on mass protest to register our displeasure.

Pulse Ghana

“As a matter of fact, Fixing the Country Movement was the first to petition the Office of the Special Prosecutor on September 15, 2023, for urgent action on this Airbus/Mahama case, and we’re again asking the OSP to come again; otherwise, we’ll be forced to hold a public action/demonstration in seven (7) days to register our displeasure,” parts of the statement read.

Owusu-Bempah’s statement follows the findings by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) that cleared the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, of all allegations in the controversial Airbus scandal.