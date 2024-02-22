Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, February 21, Mr Ablakwa stressed the necessity for the Electoral Commission (EC) to take practical measures to replace the lost voter ID cards of those affected by the flood. He expressed concerns that without these cards, individuals could face unwarranted challenges and obstacles from party agents during the voting process.
Replace ID cards lost in Akosombo Dam spillage before election - Ablakwa to gov’t
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has called upon the government to swiftly replace all identification documents lost by victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage, ensuring they retain their voting rights in the upcoming general elections.
"After five months of spillage recovery efforts, the time has come for relevant public institutions to carry out a special and comprehensive exercise in all affected constituencies by immediately replacing these important IDs and documents," Ablakwa emphasized.
He specifically highlighted the need for the Health Insurance Authority, the National Identification Authority, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Births and Deaths Registry of Ghana, and the Passport Office to undertake this replacement exercise promptly.
Furthermore, Ablakwa insisted that the replacement exercise should be conducted free of charge and on humanitarian grounds, with a focus on convenience for the affected individuals. He proposed that officials be deployed to the affected communities and displaced camps to facilitate the process efficiently.
The lawmaker called upon the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin to direct the responsible institutions to ensure that all lost identification cards are replaced for the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage as quickly as possible before the election time is due.
