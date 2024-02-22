Replace ID cards lost in Akosombo Dam spillage before election - Ablakwa to gov’t

"After five months of spillage recovery efforts, the time has come for relevant public institutions to carry out a special and comprehensive exercise in all affected constituencies by immediately replacing these important IDs and documents," Ablakwa emphasized.

He specifically highlighted the need for the Health Insurance Authority, the National Identification Authority, the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Births and Deaths Registry of Ghana, and the Passport Office to undertake this replacement exercise promptly.

Furthermore, Ablakwa insisted that the replacement exercise should be conducted free of charge and on humanitarian grounds, with a focus on convenience for the affected individuals. He proposed that officials be deployed to the affected communities and displaced camps to facilitate the process efficiently.

