Resign if you're tired, don't sabotage gov't — Justin Kodua to 'lazy' appointees

Addressing attendees at the party's non-denominational Thanksgiving Service, held as part of the year-end activities at its headquarters in Accra, Koduah called for the resignation of such individuals.

He also emphasized the need for the President to initiate a reshuffling of the government. Kodua urged CEOs, deputies, and MMDCEs who recognize their exhaustion to step down without jeopardizing the party's interests.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party. It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President - I know there have been talks - it is time for changes within the government," he stated.