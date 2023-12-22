ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Resign if you're tired, don't sabotage gov't — Justin Kodua to 'lazy' appointees

Emmanuel Tornyi

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, has conveyed his dismay regarding the performance of certain government appointees.

Justin-Frimpong-Koduah

He asserts that the actions of those not meeting expectations have the potential to disrupt the party's electoral progress leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Addressing attendees at the party's non-denominational Thanksgiving Service, held as part of the year-end activities at its headquarters in Accra, Koduah called for the resignation of such individuals.

He also emphasized the need for the President to initiate a reshuffling of the government. Kodua urged CEOs, deputies, and MMDCEs who recognize their exhaustion to step down without jeopardizing the party's interests.

General Secretary, Justin Kodua, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Stephen Ntim Pulse Ghana
"If you're a CEO, deputy, MMDCE, and you assess and realize you're tired, step down. Don't sabotage the party. It is time for a reshuffle in governance. I will plead with the President - I know there have been talks - it is time for changes within the government," he stated.

Kodua highlighted the government's resilience in overcoming challenges, both internal and in governance, throughout the year, underscoring the importance of expressing gratitude to God.

