Resign to save yourself and NPP gov't — Atta Akyea tells Ofori Atta

Atta Akyea emphasized the importance of self-reflection for Ofori-Atta, suggesting that considering his position could bring relief to both himself and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Atta Akyea stated that Ofori-Atta's resignation might contribute to a more stable environment for both the government and the nation, emphasizing the need for him to have peace amidst the challenges he faces.

He said for him, what is very frightening is the fact that you have a whole army of people saying look you’ve had enough… I think that that could be a way for him to relax. Look at all the burdens on one man. So it is his individual decision to make as to whether he should go or he should continue.

He [Ken Ofori-Atta] should look at himself and look at all the troubles that everybody believes that I mean when he is not there then the nation will have peace, if that is what is the thinking of the people, I will advise myself. He should save himself and save the government and have his peace because he needs it, a man cannot be troubled in the manner in which he has been troubled.

Additionally, Atta Akyea criticized those who blame Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the country's economic difficulties.