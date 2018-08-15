news

The Electoral Commission (EC) has requested the immediate past Deputy Commissioner in-charge-of Operations, Amadu Sulley to return all vehicles in his possession.

A letter dated Wednesday, August 15, 2018, signed by Director of Administration at the EC, Christian Owusu Parry, said: "I have been directed to ask you to return the two vehicles currently in your possession to the Commission".

The release added the details of the vehicles and identified the cars as a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado with registration number GN 2147 – 13 and Audi A6 saloon car with registration number GX 863 – 15.

READ MORE: Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for causing financial loss

Amadu Sulley was cited for a number of infractions at the EC including the illegal transfer of votes and embezzlement.

He has also been asked to refund some GHc 320,822 which went missing under his watch.

Other allegations that were leveled against him in 2017, include the financial exploitation of the political party primaries.

The report of the committee set up by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to probe the EC the three EC officials included its immediate past Chairperson and another deputy, recommended his removal from office, after investigating separate complaints brought against him by none other than her boss, Charlotte Osei.