Right-thinking Ghanaians have to ensure Mahama is defeated in 2024 – Akufo-Addo

In his speaking notes at the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference in Cape Coast, President Akufo-Addo said John Mahama’s recent outburst on the judiciary is dangerous for the country’s democracy.

He also said the labelling of judges as "NPP" and "NDC" is a brazen attack on Ghana’s judiciary.

“Not only are these concepts of “NPP” and “NDC” judges new in our public discourse, they are also extremely dangerous, and represent the most brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary by any allegedly responsible politician of the 4th Republic. They provide another reason, if more were needed, why right-thinking citizens should ensure the defeat in 2024 of the man whom the first Special Prosecutor identified as Government Official No.1, in the still unresolved Airbus Bribery Scandal,” President Akufo-Addo said.

Pulse Ghana

Former President Mahama, speaking at a meeting with NDC lawyers last Sunday, accused President Nana Akufo-Addo of packing the courts with Judges who are members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), addressing the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2, claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has deliberately appointed the most judges to the bench in order to have people who will do his bidding when he is out of office and called on NDC members to “balance out” the bench.