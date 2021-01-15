With both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) claiming equal number of seats, there has been a brouhaha on who constitutes the majority.

This was manifested in the fisticuffs and carnage that characterized the election of the Speaker on January 7th.

The NDC MPs occupied the right side of the Speaker which is meant to be for the majority side, a development that rattled their colleagues from the NPP.

In order to avoid this, some members of the NPP arrived for today's sitting as early as 4 am.

Sheila Bartels, a first time MP representing Ablekuma North confirmed this in a post on Facebook.

Sheila Bartels

However, members of the NDC have disclosed that they have no challenge sitting at the opposition side of the house.

The leader of the NDC caucus in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said his side has no difficulties sitting on the Minority side of the chamber.

According to him, the MPs are confident that when the courts decide on the various challenges against some parliamentary seats, they will form the majority without controversies.