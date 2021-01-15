The Association has described the rate of COVID-19 infections in the country as "alarming and dire".

"This increasing case count can directly be attributed to

1. The total disregard for, and the lack of enforcement of all relevant COVID-19 preventive protocols throughout the country and

2. Importation of cases from other countries via travelers arriving at the point (s) of entry.

"The COVID-19 situation in the country is alarming and dire at this particular moment. The risk of the potential exponential rise in the number of cases cannot be discounted.

"The various major health facilities (especially in the Accra Metropolis) involved in the management of moderate, severe, and critically ill COVID-19 patients are overstretched," the association said in a statement.

The GMA's statement comes at the back of the increasing number of new COVID-19 cases in Ghana daily.

It said "aid testing should be made free or relatively cheaper for Ghanaians.

"The GMA calls for an urgent scale-up of COVID-19 Testing and Contact Tracing for all positive cases as well as strict isolation and management of all infected persons to help break the chain of transmission. Additionally, COVID-19 testing should be made free or relatively cheaper for the ordinary Ghanaian who needs testing as a result of direct exposure or when symptomatic for COVID-19. Furthermore, there should be government-led free mass testing in all identified COVID-19 hot spots. The GMA believes these will help address the current shortfalls in our testing and contact tracing regimes."

Currently, Ghana has recorded 175 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 1,404 as of January 11, 2021.

341 have died from the pandemic with 55, 236 recoveries and discharged.