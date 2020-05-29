The accused person is to produce two sureties, one of whom must be a public officer earning not less than GHS1,000.

The case has been adjourned to 10 June 2020.

Bless Amedegbe was arrested for circulating a video of himself on social media inciting arson on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s home and assault against police officers during the partial lockdown period.

The Maamobi-based ‘Don Dada Bless’, as the accused person, who works with VIP security company, is popularly known, is facing two charges of circulating false communication and assault on a public officer contrary to sections 76 (1) of the Electronic Communication Act, 2008 (Act 775) and section 205 (A) of the Criminal and Other Offences Act 1960, Act 29, respectively.

Per the briefs of the case, the complainant is an operative of the Bureau of National Communication, National security.

The accused, who was arrested on 12 May 2020, according to the prosecutor, circulated the self-made video on YouTube and WhatsApp demonstrating his defiance of the President’s Executive Orders amid conspiratorial claims that the whole COVID-19 affair and its consequential social-distancing measures were a hoax to pave the way for the telcos to install 5G networks to kill the citizenry.

Apart from that, the prosecutor said the accused person also “incited the public to rise up against His Excellency the President and to set his personal house ablaze”, adding: “The accused, in his self-made video, again incited the public to kill any police officer executing the COVID-19 duties”.

He admitted to the offences in his caution statement and was subsequently charged.