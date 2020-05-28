This means an additional 186 new cases have been reported.
The data also revealed an increase in the number of patients who have recovered to 2,412.
The total number of deaths still stands at 34. A total of 205,890 tests have been administered.
Below is the regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 5,148
Ashanti Region – 1,099
Central Region – 360
Western Region – 344
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 62
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Bono East Region – 0