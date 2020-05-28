The police in a statement noted that weapon was registered in 2007.

This settles earlier perception by the public that the landlord was not eligible to own a gun.

“Police investigations have disclosed that the weapon used in committing the crime was legally acquired and registered through due process in 2007,” a statement from the police noted.

Police statement on Ofankor murder

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, a landlord by name Victor Stephen Kankam, shot and killed his tenant, Spark Benjamine at Ofankor in Accra.

The accused had told the police that his action was in self-defence after the deceased failed to vacate a two-bedroom house he was occupying at Ofankor in Accra.

Mr. Kankam has subsequently been remanded into police custody by the Abeka District Court.

The Ghana Police Service in its statement assured that it was still investigating the case.

“The Accra Regional Police Command has taken over the investigation into the alleged shooting and the killing of a tenant by his landlord on Sunday 24th May 2020. The suspect, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam has been put before the Abeka District Court and remanded into Police custody,” the police statement added.