The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Asawaase said contrary to a denial by the Public Affairs Director of Parliament, Kate Addo, it is indeed true.

According to him, the infected persons were informed of their status after the Speaker of Parliament directed mass testing of all members and staff of the House last week.

Alhaji Muntaka disclosed this earlier this morning in an interview with Joy News.

The Minority Chief Whip explained that the infected MPs and staff have been isolated while contact tracing has commenced.

Accra based Starr FM had reported earlier that 2 MPs and 13 staff members of the house have tested positive for the virus after a mandatory tests last week.

However, Director of Public Affairs, Kate Addo said a media report of the confirmed infection in Parliament was false.

According to her, the results of Covid-19 tests conducted on personnel have not been received.

Joined by the Majority Leader and the Minister of Parliament Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and the Resident Medical Doctor in Parliament at a press conference, she asked for a retraction of the media report of the infection