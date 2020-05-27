The Ghana Health Service (GHS) data also showed a marginal increase in the number of recoveries recorded.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: 33 Ghanaians have died from disease in New York
The update indicates 153 new cases recorded and 220 patients recovered sending the total number of recoveries to 2,317.
The country’s death toll has also increased to 34 from the 32.
Regional breakdown:
- Greater Accra Region – 5008
- Ashanti Region – 1,085
- Western Region – 344
- Central Region – 337
- Eastern Region – 108
- Western North Region – 62
- Volta Region – 59
- Northern Region – 36
- Oti Region – 26
- Upper East Region – 26
- Upper West Region – 22
- North East Region – 2
- Savannah Region – 1
- Bono Region – 1