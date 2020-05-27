He disclosed in an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

“Quite a number of Ghanaians have been affected and indeed we have 33 people who have been verified to have died from the disease in New York alone,” he said.

Mr. Adjei Bawuah further indicated that about 300 Ghanaians have also registered with the embassy to return home. He opined that they included government officials on official duties and others.

“At the moment, about 300 people [Ghanaians] have expressed a situation where they believe that they are stranded and therefore want to come back home and…we are liaising with the US government particularly in connection with some [Ghanaian] students and some officials who came here and are stranded.”

“The students, in particular, are now living with host families and that has put a bit of pressure on these families but we are reasonably certain that by the end of this week, we would have been able to relay to the US government enough [information] for those people to be brought home,” the ambassador told Accra-based GHOne TV in a separate interview.

Ghana’s borders – air, land, and water – are currently closed until May 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country’s COVID-19 case count as of May 26 is 6,964, according to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The West Africa nation’s death toll is at 32.