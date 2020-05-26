Outlining the credentials of the two justices, President Akufo-Addo described the two distinguished Ghanaians as having stellar career law.

He further described Justice Professor Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu as a strong scholar, female activist, and an exceptional international relations person.

“I am happy to be the President who swore her into office as a Justice of the Supreme Court. The appointment, I have no doubt, will help strengthen the development of the Court’s jurisprudence and case law,” the President.

With Justice Professor Mensa-Bonsu, being the 5th female member of the Court, the President stated that “you have met the stringent requirements of Article 128 clause (4) of the Constitution, and have exhibited the independence of spirit, proven integrity, high moral character, and impartiality of mind to hold this high office.”

At the swearing-in of Justice Emmanuel Yonny Kulendi, Akufo-Addo stated one of the strongest reasons for his appointment is that he is a highly-regarded, accomplished barrister, who forms part of the small group of persons appointed onto the Court directly from the Bar, including Justice Nene Amegatcher and the late Edward Akufo-Addo.

Congratulating Justice Kulendi on his appointment to the Supreme Court, the President said the appointment is a particularly poignant experience for him.

“I was your pupil master in your early days at the Bar, and you cut your teeth in legal practice in my Chambers, Akufo-Addo, Prempeh & Co., before branching out to establish your own successful practice, Kulendi@Law, which has become a respected voice in the legal fraternity of our country. Your elevation, understandably, fills me with considerable pride,” he added.