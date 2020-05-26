The unfortunate tale happened around Spot M near Ofankor, a suburb in Accra.

The complainant alleged that the deceased had been shot by his landlord for refusing to vacate a room rented out to him. The tenant was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.

READ ALSO: Bawumia’s legacy at the BoG is nothing to write home about - ASEPA

A visit to the crime scene showed a pool of blood and four spent shells at the entrance of the main gate of the rented apartment.

“The former reported that on the same day at about 1:33 pm, victim’s landlord, Victor Stephen Nana Kankam shot the victim for refusing to vacate a room he rented from him. Police rushed the victim to Police Hospital, but he was pronounced dead on arrival,” the police said in a statement.

“The district commander DSP George Asare and his team proceeded to the scene of the crime at Spot M and saw a pool of blood at the entrance of the main gate of the deceased’s rented apartment. Four spent shells were retrieved at the scene,” the police added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested suspect, Kankam at his residence at Spot M, Ofankor. Two pump action guns loaded with ammunition were retrieved from his house.

READ ALSO: We can't be under COVID-19 restrictions forever - Akufo-Addo

Police say he is being held in custody to assist in further investigation.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.