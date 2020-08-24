He took to his Instagram page to share his strong view about contemporary women's fashion.

According to him, most women of today dress in a way that is unbecoming of womanhood, all in the name of fashion.

''Once it registers in my head, I speak it with my mouth, and that is why I am that deadly masquerade that decorates himself,'' Ugezu Ugezu wrote.

“A ‘DELIBERATELY naked woman is not a beautiful woman. A deliberately naked woman is a bitch. Beauty is registered in the core area of imagination. ADMIRERS ENDLESSLY IMAGINE WHAT LIES BENEATH. When everything is thrown open, in the name of fashion or attention seeking, THE WOMAN BECOMES CLASSLESS AND STUPID. CLASS IS EVERYTHING. VIRTUE IS LIFE,” he opined.

Well, as you would have expected, some people agreed with him while others also held a different view, arguing he has no authority to dictate to an adult how they should dress or live their lives.