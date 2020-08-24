She made a video and posted it to social media, claiming to be in danger due to her constant abuse by her husband who she claimed is a pastor.

According to the Nigerian lady identified as Blessing, the man of God consistently beats her up in front of his kids and sometimes locks her out of the house.

The woman further claimed that the man stopped her from working at any organization, but still refuses to give her money to feed and take care of herself.

She claimed to have intended bow out of the marriage, but her husband allegedly threatened he wouldn’t take care of the children’s upkeep if she leaves.

She has pleaded for help to save her from the hands of her husband, and also to leave the marriage in one piece.