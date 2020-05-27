According to him, there would be a meeting on Friday, after which the government will take its final decision on life after COVID-19 and the way forward.

He said almost all the identifiable groups who matter in this including chiefs, churches, among a host of others, have had close discussions with government and the decisions are continuing.

Speaking in Accra, Osafo Marfo said "On Friday, we'll put all of this together and on the best advice available we will make the various decisions. Don't forget that, in New York today, they are reducing the restrictions, Germany is reducing the restrictions, France is reducing the restrictions, even in the US, they are reducing the restrictions, which means that we must find a way of restoring the economic life in one way or the other, bearing in mind the need to ensure the safety of our citizens."

