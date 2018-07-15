"Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike

news

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has slammed ex-president John Mahama over his comments on the reported moves by the Akufo-Addo administration to increase the Value Added Tax.

Mr Mahama in a tweet on Saturday said the proposed new VAT will cripple businesses further and also a defeat of the president's much touted-mantra of moving the economy from 'taxation to production.'

READ MORE: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike

"The Ghanaian business sector has never experienced such difficult times in the history of the 4th Republic. Akufo-Addo's proposed new taxes would cripple businesses further and also defeat his much-touted mantra of 'from taxation to production," Mr Mahama said.

In responded, Mr Otchere-Darko accused the eight (8) rule of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which Mr Mahama served as both vice president and president, of recklessly running down the economy.

"Certainly, the reckless way the NDC ran down the economy in 8yrs (lest we forget), called for creative and intelligent measures to satisfy three things: manage the debt crisis; keep the state machinery running and; deliver on your own promises," he said.

He added: "The Akufo-Addo government found a way in 2017, and will continue to find ways that will keep faith with the people of Ghana.

"Be in no doubt. And, please, can somebody out there tell John Mahama to shush! It is not his fault, though. The NPP has been kind to him on the havoc he caused to the economy."

READ MORE: Gov’t to increase taxes in mid-year budget

A news report Friday by pro-government newspaper Daily Statesman said the government is mulling increasing the VAT from 17.5 percent to 21.5 percent.