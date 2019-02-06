He said there are some saboteurs occupying positions in the Akufo-Addo government working against the integrity of the NPP.

Gabby, a nephew of the president, made these remark in relation to the violence that ensued last week during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election.

“It burns the heart whenever some elements do things that allow NPP to be compared to NDC negatively. It is not in our DNA to compete with NDC in the things that set our nations back", he posted on Facebook.

He expressed displeasure at the effect of these actions on the highly earned reputation of the party and its leadership, more so the fact that it gives people a chance to compare them to the NDC’s negative traits.

Following the violence that led to the shooting of 5 NDC supporters, former President Mahama warned that NDC will not sit idle in during the 2020 general elections and they will be match the NPP boot for boot.