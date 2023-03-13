SONA 2023: Nana Addo's address made mockery of Ghana's economic woes — Dr. Sam Ankrah

Nana Addo rallied Ghanaians to believe in themselves and their capacity to overcome the current economic problems bedeviling the country.

He said when dark clouds created shadows that momentarily shielded yearned-for vision, they should not be moments of despair, adding: "Such moments call for the strength of character, a sense of purpose and an abiding commitment to the general good."

However, his address has been described by some Ghanaians as falsehood and laughable.

Dr. Ankrah who is lacing his boot to contest the 2024 presidential seat as an independent aspirant, adding his voice to the address said the government made a "mockery of our bitter and bleak economic circumstances by gaslighting Ghanaians to accept the illusion that, our lives and livelihoods are far better off – in direct opposition to the harsh realities we wake up to every day."

In a statement, he said Ghanaians will be subjected to a free-for-all drinking bar-styled parliamentary banter, which amounts to no change at all in the woeful plight of Ghanaians.