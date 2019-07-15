According to him, it’s about time Africans began taking their destinies into their own hands.

He lamented that there’s been very little socioeconomic transformation despite the independence of many African countries.

“Once we change the narrative about Africa, we have to get away from the idea that there is some ‘Father Christmas’ somewhere who is going to come and develop our continent for us,” the President said while addressing the Africa Diaspora Summit last Thursday.

“There is no such ‘Father Christmas’. There is just us. Once that mentality is changed, then our relations with other people will become much more structured.”

President Akufo-Addo addressed summit together with President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

He noted that relations between African countries and their European counterparts must change, because it has often favoured the latter.

He wondered why a continent so rich in resources would be housing poor people, describing the situation as a “disconnect”.

“That relationship has enriched Europe, but has not enriched Africa. We need to change that dynamic, and we can only do it by taking the correct measures for our future,” Nana Addo urged.

“That is where my focus is… It cannot be right that the continent that has allegedly the wealthiest resources of the world is also the home of the poorest people on the globe. That disconnect is not a good one, and we need to work to change that.”

President Akufo-Addo added that education is very key if Africa is to develop to reach the level of the other continents, insisting “once we find the means to do the educating of this population and giving it skills, then we are putting Africa on the path of very, very strong economic growth.”