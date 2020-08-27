A youth group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Suame Constituency is calling for a change of their MP.

The youth group alleged that Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has failed to perform in the over 24 years he has been in Parliament adding that the bad nature of roads, poor drainage systems, and the lack of hospital facilities in the constituency.

Public Relations Officer of the group, Kofi Agyei said the youth have resolved to support an independent candidate, George Prempeh, who they believe can execute their development agenda.

At a press conference, he said: "The 24 years of incompetent leadership in the Suame constituency is enough. After all, the 24 years have not yielded any positive impact on the constituents. Only have we lived on dilapidated road infrastructure, poor drainage system, no hospital facility, and no additional educational infrastructure.

"We with grief concern, therefore, have thoroughly done a search and have gotten someone with a high personality to contest in the name of Suame constituency as an independent candidate."

"He is in the person of Mr. George Prempeh," he added.