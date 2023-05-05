Subin MP blasts Frank Annoh Dompreh for his open support for Dr. Bawumia

He said the role of Hon. Annoh Dompreh in Parliament should not allow him to openly support a presidential aspirant.

According to the MP, a local-based radio station, Sompa FM reported that Annoh-Dompreh had claimed in an interview that one hundred and thirty (130) governing party MPs had pledged their support for the Vice President's bid.

“Sompa FM called me that they were talking to Hon Annoh-Dompreh and that Hon Annoh-Dompreh has said the vice president was coming to meet us…that 130 MPs have his support, so I asked him that, now it has changed from 98 to 118 to 130 then they should give him all the 138.

“The Vice President was not the only person who came, Kwabena Agyepong also came and asked when it is time he will pick up forms, he talked to us nicely and went. After he went, it wasn’t even up to 30mins and the Vice President also came.

“We didn’t vote to decide who is on the vice president’s side or not, so on what basis will make a whole majority chief whip, who is supposed to maintain discipline within the ranks of the majority caucus say a thing like this on the radio…I said he is supposed to be in charge of discipline, because if you start like this then when a meeting starts in your backyard how are you going to control it because you have taken a position already?” he said.

The Subin MP also criticized Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, for expressing similar sentiments, and urged him to allow the party to vote for its delegates instead of making unilateral decisions about the party's direction.

“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the same thing and I told him that I don’t agree with him, so I told him to allow the party to vote for their delegates because he cannot decide on where the party will head towards… we need to be careful, those who are destroying the country are there but for us that we speak the truth, they always criticize us,” he added.

