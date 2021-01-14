The request was granted on Thursday, January 14, 2020, ahead of the first hearing of the election petition.

On Saturday, January 9, 2020, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, a member of the NDC’s legal team, confirmed that the party will officially be heading to court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to challenge the results of the December 7 elections.

Another member of the party's legal team, Abraham Amaliba, added that they will request a live telecast of their petition at the Supreme Court, similar to the 2012 election petition.

"We expect to be treated fairly, this is a national issue. We also expect that if we are able to make our case beyond a reasonable doubt, I am sure that the Supreme Court will hold that Nana Akufo-Addo did not attain the required 50 +1 votes," Amaliba said.

"Indeed, we also expect that the petition will be telecast live. Any attempt to hinder that will create the impression that the hearing is not going to be fair, so we will put in the request to have it telecast live," he added.

The NDC is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.