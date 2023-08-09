Tell Ghanaians why you need to 'break the 8' in 2024 — Prof Asante to NPP

Between the NPP and NDC, power has changed hands every eight years since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

The NPP ahead of the 2024 election, has set out a target dubbed 'breaking the 8' to break this jinx by retaining power in 2024.

But Prof Asante believes if the NPP wants to 'break the 8', the party needs to convince Ghanaians of why they should be retained in power.

Speaking on JoyNews, the former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana said the NPP is currently ruling and you say you will break the 8. They need to tell Ghanaians why they should be allowed. We have the NDC also trying to come back. They believe because they have been in power before, they can come back again. They should also tell Ghanaians why they should be allowed to come back.

Touching on the gargantuan promises politicians give to Ghanaians, Prof Asante said it has been the habit of Ghanaian politicians to make lofty and mouthwatering promises when they know those promises can't be fulfilled.

He said "How do you promise that you will create a sea for the people of Ashanti Region when you know that is not possible? It is important to be truthful to the people."