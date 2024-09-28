The 8 is with me, let them break it if they can - Mahama taunts NPP

During a campaign stop in the Ablekuma North Constituency as part of his Greater Accra tour, he highlighted the irony of the NPP’s slogan to “break the 8,” noting that the number 8 now rests with the NDC, and challenged the NPP on how they can break it.

“By God’s grace, we picked number 8. So, some people say they are going to break the 8. The eight is with me, let them come and break the eight and let me see,” he said.

Mr Mahama also recalled the promises made by the NPP in 2016, specifically their pledge to lower fuel prices, and criticised them for failing to deliver on that promise.

“We remember how in 2016, drivers—taxi drivers, trotro drivers—formed an association called ‘Drivers for Change.’ They demonstrated, parking their cars in the middle of the roads. When asked about their problem, they said, ‘Mahama, fuel prices are too high,’ and our brothers in the NPP told them that when they came into power, they would reduce fuel prices. Today, fuel price is 70 cedis per gallon, compared to 14 cedis when they were making those promises. Where is the relief they promised," Mahama asked.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, has also expressed satisfaction with the party securing the 8th position on the ballot. He believes that the number symbolises a pivotal moment for change after what they described as eight years of mismanagement and corruption under the ruling NPP.

Addressing the press on Friday, September 20, following the balloting, Mr Kwetey said the party’s position signifies that it is time for the NDC to take over and address the economic and governance crises that have occurred during the NPP’s tenure.

“We came here asking for God’s perfect will to be done and we accept the number eight. After eight critical years of decay, after eight years of total lack of order, corruption and darkness that has engulfed this country, I think the eight is quite significant to tell the country that this is the moment to stop the decay after the eight years,” he said.

At the end of the balloting exercise, the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GCPP) was assigned number 2, and the Ghana National Party (GNP) took number 3 on the ballot paper. The Ghana Union Movement will be number 4, while the Liberal Party of Ghana secured number 5. The National Democratic Party (NDP) took number 6, and the Convention People’s Party (CPP) was assigned number 7. The All People’s Congress (APC) will be number 9.