The NDC will adopt a door-to-door strategy for the 2024 elections – Nketia

In an interview with Citi News, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated that the party will do more door-to-door and personal engagement with voters.

“We want to reach out to the people, house-to-house campaign, retail campaign, that is where the emphasis is going to be. So, what we’re going to do in Tamale is to remind our people that this year, the campaign will be different. We must touch base with the people."

“It is cheaper for party functionaries to reach out to the people in the villages than to bring their people to a collation point to address them,” the National Chairman of the NDC said.

Asiedu Nketiah, in an earlier interview, said that the running mate of the NPP, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is arrogant and not a true royal.

According to Mr Nketiah, the touting of Dr Prempeh, popularly known as NAPO, as a royal is false because Akans inherit maternally.

“Where he [Napo] and his supporters have placed his campaign is wrong because we in the NDC believe in equality under the constitution, so we don’t care what region our president or running mate will be coming from, whether from a royal family or not, so long as he satisfies the constitutional requirement of being a Ghanaian. But Napo and his supporters appear to be pitching their campaign and asking people to vote for him because he comes from a royal family, but we in the NDC know it is his grandfather, Prempeh, who was once an Asantehene, but in Akan, inheritance is matrilineal, not patrilineal, so Napo is not a true royal,” Mr Nketiah emphasised.

He also criticised the NPP's strategy of using Napo's royal lineage as a campaign tool. Mr Nketiah argued that the NDC believes in equality under the constitution and does not prioritise royal heritage when selecting leaders.

