A letter addressed to Mr Jacobs and signed by the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, said Mr Jacobs was suspended for “persistent anti-party conduct”.

“The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress, acting on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, at its meeting held on Wednesday, the 6th day of May, 2020, has suspended you forthwith as a member of the party, pursuant to articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8) of the party’s constitution for your persistent anti-party conduct,” the letter stated.

But Allotey Jacobs, who is popularly known as the "Educated Fisherman" has revealed the reason why the biggest opposition party suspended him.

Real reason why he was suspended

Though the suspension letter stated that it was due to anti-party conduct, Allotey, however, said the reason is due to criticize the good works of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on Accra based Okay FM, he said the specific refusal to criticize the 'Free SHS' policy of the government infuriated his party members.

He explained that his decision to discourage his party from criticizing the free SHS policy is based on the fact that the larger population of children who have benefitted from the Free SHS policy will reach their voting age by 2020 and that can spell doom for the NDC should they come to the realisation that the party criticised the policy they benefitted from.

“When Akufo-Addo's government implemented the free SHS policy, I was one of the first critiques against the free SHS, but you know something . . . if you start attending radio programmes, the way you talk and carry yourself, it makes you endear yourself to a lot of people who belong to both NDC and NPP, so the moment you criticise something of the government, you get people calling you to tell you how they have benefitted from what you are criticizing," he said.

He stressed that criticizing a new government that is doing something good like the implementation of the Free SHS policy was not going to help the cause of the NDC during the campaign time, hence, his decision to stop criticizing the Free SHS Policy.

“If there is a new government in place and it is doing something that is good, it benefits some people, so you don’t need to go, drag in and criticise it so seriously. If you do that, at the end of the day when the campaign starts, then the people will look at you with different eyes," he stressed.