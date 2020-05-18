The presentation was made on Sunday, May 17, 2020, to 75-year-old Jacob Duuti who lives in Napkanduri in the North East Region.

The tractor was presented to the veteran teacher by emissaries of the Vice President, led by the Regional Minister, Solomon Boar.

READ ALSO: Beautiful photo of Samira Bawumia and her family breaking fast

Bawumia surprises his former primary school teacher with brand new tractor

Mr. Duuti was Dr. Bawumia’s teacher at Sakasaka Primary Scchool in Tamale and had a big impact on the latter’s progress.

In a statement, the delegation said the Vice President has since not forgotten about Mr. Duuti’s mentorship during his primary school days.

“Mr Duuti taught Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at the Sakasaka Primary School in Tamale, and the astute politician has not forgotten the positive impact of his primary school teacher in his life,” the statement read.

Bawumia surprises his former primary school teacher with brand new tractor

Meanwhile, the former teacher expressed his gratitude to the Vice President and shed tears of joy as his family and community celebrated the good news with him.

He said Dr. Bawumia was a brilliant and inquisitive student who always liked to ask questions in class.

“Bawumia was brilliant and inquisitive. He was always asking questions and I am not surprised about how high he has risen in life. I am so proud as his teacher,” Mr. Duuti added.