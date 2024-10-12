'This does not look good for our democracy' - Manasseh Azure on Cynthia Morrison’s injunction

In a Facebook post on Saturday, October 12, 2024, Azure questioned the timing and fairness of the court’s decision, especially with the 2024 elections less than two months away. He argued that the injunction could significantly hinder Morrison’s campaign efforts, potentially affecting the outcome of the election.

Azure suggested that the court could have allowed Morrison to contest the election and, if necessary, declare her election null and void if she was found guilty of any disqualifying offense. He warned that such precedents could open the floodgates for politically motivated injunctions aimed at disrupting the electoral process.

Court injuncts Cynthia Morrison from holding herself as parliamentary candidate

The District Magistrate Court in Agona Swedru issued an injunction against Cynthia Mamle Morrison, preventing her from holding herself as a parliamentary candidate in the upcoming 2024 elections.

The court ordered Morrison to refrain from any actions related to the nomination process for the Member of Parliament position for Agona West Constituency until the case is fully resolved.

The plaintiffs, Emmanuel Addison, Solomon Nyarko, and Harrison K. Aglago, filed the lawsuit against Morrison and the Electoral Commission of Agona Swedru. Their lawyer, Austin Kwabena Brako-Powers, successfully argued for the injunction, which will remain in place until the court fully determines the matter.

Morrison, who served as the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, won the Agona West seat on the NPP ticket in 2016 and 2020. After losing the NPP primary in 2024, she decided to run as an independent candidate, leading to the current legal battle.

