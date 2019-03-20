The workers' union believes Ghana's economy should have been performing better under the NPP government after two years in office.

The union made this known when the national leadership and the Upper East Regional Council of the union held a general meeting at Bolgatanga in the Upper East region.

Deputy General Secretary in charge of Operations, Morgan Ayawine said "We want to believe that government would come out with concrete steps to deal with the issue of the economy. Things are hard. Times are hard and people are really suffering. This is not politics. It is not politics because the President even stood in one of the countries in Europe and admitted that the situation indeed is that bad and people are suffering.

"It's no more political talk. So, the time has come. We believe that two years is enough for any new government to take off and fix the economy for Ghanaians to live comfortably, to have the good standards of living."

He also called on the government to revamp the collapsed factories in the region before setting up new ones.

"The issue of the government’s flagship projects, i.e. One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and One Constituency One Million Dollars, should not remain a rhetoric as their successful implementation would help in arresting the unemployment situation which has become the number-one and notorious enemy of the country.

"For instance, in the Upper East region, we have the Pwalugu Tomato Factory, the Zuarungu Meat Processing Factory, the agricultural stations and animal husbandry at Doba, Bazua, Binduri, Naga and Pusi-Namoo among others which have been abandoned for years," he added.