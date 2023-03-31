Treacherous conduct by NDC MPs will embolden Nana Addo to take reckless decisions — Ablakwa

This is according to a report the Presidency submitted to Parliament in accordance with Presidential Office Act, 1993 (Act 463), to make known the former's staffing position.

The report covers three key areas, namely the number of Presidential Staff employed at the Office of the President during the period, the ranks and grades of these staff, and employees of other Public Services assigned to the Office of the President.

The report stated that during the reporting period, there were two (2) Ministers of State and forty-four (44) Senior Presidential Staffers at the post.

The other Political Appointees at the Office of the President numbered three hundred and fifteen (315).

This brings the number of political appointees to three hundred and sixty-one (361).

Ablakwa adding his voice to the list of presidential staffers accused Nana Addo of being insensitive and reckless despite the ailing economic crisis.

He said "I am sure that if last Friday, March 24, all 136 of us had voted rejecting those new 8 appointees, I don't think President Nana Addo would have had the courage to do this. In the sense, I'm forced to blame some of my colleagues, the traitors among us who have brought us here."

"Because we are basically emboldening this President, telling him that he can do his worst because allies within the opposition will continue to cheer you on in secret. We will continue to endorse your callous policies. And I am deeply pained, so horrified and hurt by the treachery of some of our colleagues," Ablakwa said on Accra-based Citi FM.

