Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Tributes pour in for VCRAC Crabbe


RIP VCRAC Crabbe: tributes pour in for 'dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman'

Politicians across the divide, from from ex-president John Mahama to President Nana Akufo-Addo remembered his outstanding service to Ghana.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Tributes have been pouring for Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, the first Ghanaian to serve as chairman of the Electoral Commission.

Politicians across the political divide, from from ex-president John Mahama to President Nana Akufo-Addo remembered his outstanding service to Ghana.

READ MORE: Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead

On behalf of the nation, president Akufo-Addo "express my sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe on his death."

"His discipline, honesty and integrity made him an outstanding servant of the Ghanaian people and of the public interest. His objective was always the advancement of Ghana, and not partisan considerations. Even in old age, he continued to make crucial interventions in our nation’s discourse. Ghana has lost a dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman," the president noted on Facebook.

Justice Crabbe, a former Supreme Court judge, died on Friday, 7th September, 2018, after a short illness.

Former President Mahama tweeted: "Justice VCRAC Crabbe has passed. As children we were besotted with his name, VCRAC. As adults we stand in awe & respect at his service to Ghana & Africa in the area of law & legislative practice."

READ MORE:  Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral

He played an unprecedented role in the development of law, as well as, democratic institutions in Ghana, and was a fearless advocate, said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

"He would very much be missed. I sympathise with his family. Ghana has lost an icon. May his gentle soul rest in peace."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Vigilantism: IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE Vigilantism IGP supports vigilante groups- Asiedu Nketia tells NCCE
Review: Recap of the week in politics Review Recap of the week in politics
NDC Race: 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to know
False Reports: NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him False Reports NPP Organiser rubbishes fraud claims against him
Agenda 2020: NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant Agenda 2020 NDC will beat Nana Addo in 2020 even if he's EC boss - Youth Organiser aspirant
Banking Crisis: ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse local banks’ – Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Politics: I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings Politics I want NPP beaten in 2020 elections– Rawlings
Local News: Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo Local News Our children are not safe under Akufo-Addo - Ofosu Ampofo
Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper Substandard Government? Economy should’ve performed better under NPP – Terkper



Top Articles

1 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC chairpersonsbullet
2 NDC Race 5 interesting things about Mahama you need to knowbullet
3 'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in...bullet
4 NDC Flagbearer Race Insults won’t win 2020 elections – Yankah...bullet
5 NDC Primaries Why Joseph Yamin is campaigning against Betty-Mouldbullet
6 Lack of Support We don't support Adongo's boycott - NDCbullet
7 Banking Crisis ‘It'll be senseless to deliberately collapse...bullet
8 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled...bullet
9 NDC Primaries Joseph Yamin loses bid to become NDC...bullet
10 Gargantuan Promises One-village, one-dam, 1D1F promise...bullet

Related Articles

RIP Former Supreme Court judge V.C.R.A.C Crabbe reportedly dead
Photos Freemasons attend K.B Asante's funeral
Review Recap of the week in politics
Rest In Peace Another Multimedia employee passes on
Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
'The Hawks' Joseph Yamin reveals why NDC will use vigilante group in 2020
NPP Party Akufo-Addo congratulates new NPP executives
NPP Delegates Conference Suspension of Afoko, Agyepong, Crabbe gave NPP victory- Akufo-Addo
Hajia Fati's Assault NPP seeks out of court settlement
Assault Hajia Fati granted GH¢10,000 bail for slapping journalist

Top Videos

1 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
2 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
5 Video Captain Smart CRIES over KABA’s deathbullet
6 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
9 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as...bullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Security Concerns NCCE condemns NDC over vigilante groups, 'The Hawks'
Member of Parliament (MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo
Boycott Why Adongo stormed out of Parliamentary probe on collapsed banks
Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
Opinion Joshua Alabi is the best man for NDC - Ken Dzirasah
BOST MD, George Mensah Okley
Internal Wrangling BOST board to be dissolved as power struggle and machinations deepen
X
Advertisement