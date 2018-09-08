news

Tributes have been pouring for Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, the first Ghanaian to serve as chairman of the Electoral Commission.

Politicians across the political divide, from from ex-president John Mahama to President Nana Akufo-Addo remembered his outstanding service to Ghana.

On behalf of the nation, president Akufo-Addo "express my sincere, heartfelt condolences to the family of Justice V.C.R.A.C Crabbe on his death."

"His discipline, honesty and integrity made him an outstanding servant of the Ghanaian people and of the public interest. His objective was always the advancement of Ghana, and not partisan considerations. Even in old age, he continued to make crucial interventions in our nation’s discourse. Ghana has lost a dedicated nationalist and fine gentleman," the president noted on Facebook.

Justice Crabbe, a former Supreme Court judge, died on Friday, 7th September, 2018, after a short illness.

Former President Mahama tweeted: "Justice VCRAC Crabbe has passed. As children we were besotted with his name, VCRAC. As adults we stand in awe & respect at his service to Ghana & Africa in the area of law & legislative practice."

He played an unprecedented role in the development of law, as well as, democratic institutions in Ghana, and was a fearless advocate, said Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

"He would very much be missed. I sympathise with his family. Ghana has lost an icon. May his gentle soul rest in peace."