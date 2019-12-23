Addressing supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at a rally in Accra, Dr Bawumia said former President Mahama was given the opportunity to put up a building.

However, the structure could not stand the test of time since it was not built well.

READ ALSO: 20-yr-old siamese twins separated at Korle Bu grateful to Rawlings

He said a new mason being the NPP led by President Akufo-Addo was given the mandate by Ghanaians through the ballot box to put up a robust structure.

Dr Bawumia said after just three years, the current administration has performed creditably well hence must be retained.

He added that John Mahama has no plan and would only disrupt the progressive work the NPP has done if he is voted into power.

READ ALSO: I’d have voted for a sheep rather than Mahama in 2016 – Manasseh Azure

“You have given a mason a house to build…he built it and it collapsed. You have brought a new mason who has built it to the roofing level and the old mason comes to say you should give it to him to complete. Will you give it to him?” he quizzed.

Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to retain Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo the “competent mason” in the coming elections year so he can complete the building.