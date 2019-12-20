According to the freelancer, he would have even cast his vote for a sheep if that was the only alternative to Mahama.

Manasseh said this in his latest article which is titled: ‘Dear Joyce Bawa Mogtari, If the NDC wants to come back,it must admit it messed up.’

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

“The obscenity and impunity of the Mahama government was getting out of hand and the nation was about to crash into an abyss. We needed a break, a moment to pause and change course. For me, it was anything but John Mahama,” he wrote.

“In fact, if the only alternative to John Mahama in the 2016 election was a sheep, I would have voted for that sheep.”

Manasseh was reacting to comments by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, who suggested that Ghanaians have regretted voting out the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said, for Mahama and the NDC to return to power in 2020, they must first admit that they messed up while in government.

According to him, although he voted for Mahama in 2012, he was desperate to see him leave office in 2016 due to the corruption he superintended upon.

Manasseh also hit out at President Akufo-Addo, insisting he has been very disappointing since assuming office.

“Three years later, I am disappointed in the alternative. The “incorruptible and no-nonsense” personality of Akufo-Addo turned out to be a well-packaged lie.

“That personality turned out to be a poisonous bait some of us swallowed hook, line, sinker and rod, without questioning because we were too hungry for change,” he added.