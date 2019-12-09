According to him, Martin Amidu is yet to fully convince since being appointed as Special Prosecutor.

He explained that after three years in office, Mr. Amidu has failed to make any serious prosecutions, adding that he’ll score him (Amidu) just 20%.

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni

“If I’m to score the Office of the Special Prosecutor, I’ll score him 20 per cent. 20 per cent is even generous,” Manasseh told Accra-based Class FM.

“…we can say he’s done about three years. Out of the four years, he has only one year [left], so, his main anti-corruption tool, how many prosecutions have we seen?

“I wouldn’t take that office seriously until it proves itself worthy of being taken seriously because I was one of those who felt the Office of the Special Prosecutor was very good and I even wrote an article commending the President for appointing Martin Amidu because I felt he was the best person to have been appointed, but from where I sit, I see that office as a failure until that office proves otherwise,” he added.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Mr. Amidu as the country’s first-ever Special Prosecutor, however the “Citizen Vigilante” has so far failed to make an effective impact at his new role.

This has led to criticisms from a section of the public, with some requesting answers from the former Attorney-General.

Mr. Amidu has, however, often complained about the challenges confronting his office in its quest to deliver its mandate.

According to him, he has been left frustrated by the lack of resources, which has rendered his office incapable of fully delivering its mandate.