Video: Former NPP Chairman struggles to name completed project on live TV

He struggled to provide an example and even resorted to searching on his phone.

Host of the show, Captain Smart and co-guest Hopeson Adorye dismissed his reference to the Sewua Hospital project.

Captain Smart remarked that "Mahama built Sewia, it's completed and has been left to rot in the bush."

When Hopeson Adorye asked why Omari Wadie couldn't mention any of the Agenda 111 hospital projects, Omari Wadie responded that some of these projects are expected to be commissioned in September 2024.

Captain Smart and Adorye concluded that, in reality, the NPP had not completed any such projects.

Adorye also expressed frustration over a recent promise by Dr. Bawumia to ensure the completion of the Pwalugu Dam, a project that began in 2019.

Pwalugu dam project

Almost five years after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the construction of the Pwalugu multipurpose dam project in the Talensi District in the Upper East Region, work on the much-touted project, which began in November 2019, is yet to progress.

The Pwalugu dam project has been on the drawing board since the early 1960s. The long planning period and bureaucratic hurdles have contributed to the delays.

The sod-cutting ceremony in November 2019 was seen as a historic moment, but the subsequent lack of progress has been disappointing.

The project is expected to be completed in about four years and two months and will be executed by Sinohydro, a Chinese state-owned hydropower engineering and construction company.

The construction has become imperative due to the annual floods and deaths that occur in the areas within the flow-way of the Bagre Dam from upstream Burkina Faso.

One of the primary reasons for the delay is financial challenges. Despite the government's commitment to funding the project, securing the necessary funds has proven difficult. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), acknowledged that financial constraints have been a significant hurdle.