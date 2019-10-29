Aboagye, who is popularly known as One Man NPP, said he has been neglected by the party despite his enormous efforts that led to Akufo-Addo winning the 2016 general elections.

Shedding uncontrollable tears to the chagrin of listeners and the host of the show, Boamah Darko, One Man NPP, accused Member of Parliament of New Juaben, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah of misappropriating funds allocated to him for projects in his constituency.

“God will punish all the NPP bigwigs who used and dumped me… After all, I did to ensure our victory in 2016,those who never worked are now enjoying the fruit of my labour,” he sadly said.

The outspoken NPP Man, who was speaking in an interview with Boamah Darko, host of ‘Maakye’ on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM accentuated extensively that:

“Most NPP members are very corrupt…they only came into the party to loot and share. When they realise that you don’t conform with their corrupt acts, they then sideline you…After 2020, I will not campaign for NPP.”

Watch the video below