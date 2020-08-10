The three suspects arrested are Ali Musah, 33, Ibrahim Acquah, 33, and Amos Aning, 38.

The clashes occurred at the District Office of the Electoral Commission during the voters' registration mop-up exercise.

NPP, NDC supporters clash

One person was shot dead with two other sustaining injuries who are currently receiving treatment at the Dormaa Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital.

The deceased, Kofi Stephen, 36 who was pronounced dead at the Dormaa-Ahenkro Presbyterian Hospital was injured in the clash together with two others, Kwame Gutan, 33, and Elliasu Gabriel, 45.

Some vehicles were also burnt during that scuffle.

It is not clear what sparked the violence. Police have commenced investigations into the clashes.