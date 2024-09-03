ADVERTISEMENT
Vote for me to get 'brand new tear-rubber president'; Mahama is 2nd-hand - Bawumia

Evans Annang

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said that Ghana will be getting a new leadership if he wins the 2024 general elections.

He said a vote for him represents fresh ideas as compared to former President John Dramani Mahama who he described as a spent force.

He drew a comparison between his leadership and that of Mahama, saying, “I am a Vice President so if you vote for me, you will get a brand-new tear rubber President. When you vote for the former president, you will get home used secondhand President.”

Dr. Bawumia futher praised his leadership, contrasting it with that of former President John Dramani Mahama. Dr Bawumia highlighted his achievements as Vice President, describing himself as a leader ready to address the nation's challenges with a fresh perspective.

Speaking at the Kasoa Odekro Palace during a stakeholder engagement, Dr Bawumia emphasised his transformative approach to leadership. “I have implemented 33 different policies as Vice President. The former President cannot point to one. He does not have one as Vice President. There is none. I can point to them,” Dr Bawumia stated.

Dr Bawumia's remarks were complemented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who also urged Ghanaians to vote for Bawumia.

At the 13th Biennial and 51st Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana in Kumasi, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the achievements of his government and stressed the importance of continuity.

He argued that Bawumia is best positioned to build on these successes, given his integral role in their planning and execution.

The President particularly praised Bawumia’s economic expertise, notably his efforts in digitalising the economy, which has enhanced government service efficiency and boosted revenue collection.

He urged voters to support Bawumia’s presidential bid, stating that his leadership would ensure the continuation and enhancement of the progress made under the NPP government.

