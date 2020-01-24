According to him, the decision is to register their displeasure over the EC's decision to compile new voters' register for the 2020 general elections.

He said, "we will go to every EC in the country and sit on the floor from morning till evening in which we will carry placards that will carry our message to ensure the move to conduct a new voter’s register is halted."

READ MORE: We'll fight with our last 'blood' to resist the compilation of new voters' register - Otokunor

Peter Boamah Otokunor

The NDC has objected to the decision by EC to compile a new voters' register for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

According to the party, the decision defied logic and must be fiercely resisted.

However, the EC said it will begin compiling the new voters register for the December 2020 elections in April.

The commission said it hopes to end the exercise by the end of May for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential election.

The EC has asked Parliament to approve GH¢444,846,663 for the compilation of a new voters register which it believes will be more credible and efficient than the existing one.

READ ALSO: Voters' register: NDC deliberately sabotaging and frustrating EC - Majority Leader

The Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe said: "We want to start by mid-April and by the end of May we would have finished."

He said the budget for the exercise has been approved but the EC is yet to receive the funds.