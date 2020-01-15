He said he is shocked the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a sudden U-turn to campaign against the Electoral Commission's (EC) decision to compile new voters register.

According to him, the NDC is deliberately sabotaging and frustrating the work of the EC.

"I'm very surprised the NDC and other members of the opposition are raising red flag with EC's to compile a new register, we had a meeting in Parliament in which members of the minority agreed with EC’s decision to conduct a new register so am shocked with the sudden u-turn," Osei Kyei Mensah- Bonsu said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

He wondered why "some parties have made it a penchant to continuously attack the Electoral Commission for reasons I can’t understand."

"I don't understand why they always do this, they did the same against the Referendum, new voters register will help in ensuring we have free and fair elections."

He has called on the NDC and other political parties to give the EC space and peace to conduct the 2020 elections.

For a country that has successfully conducted several elections, he said, "I believe we are going to vote in peace and whoever emerges as president will do so through a transparent and fair process."